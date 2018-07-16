Cohen has long used comedy as a mirror. By fooling average and famous people, he reflects back to us our grossest instincts, our most embarrassing truths. Borat, a fictional Kazakh reporter, was another Cohen creation in 2006. In the fake documentary of the same name, Cohen-as-Borat played into post-9/11 Islamophobia, screaming, “May George Bush drink the blood of every man, woman and child of Iraq" at a Western rodeo, to the cheers of the audience. Who is America? promises to do the same. After all, these are not fringe American beliefs. These are real attitudes, from people in our communities. Maybe confronting them with their own repulsiveness is the only way they will listen.