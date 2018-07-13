You thought Game of Thrones was going to stay out of the news because they have us in a two-year long dry spell? Well, you thought wrong! Game of Thrones garnered an impressive number of Emmy nominations yesterday (22, the most of any program) but one nomination in particular actually made history.
Peter Dinklage, nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, is now the actor to have the most nominations in that particular field. Dinklage has been nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for every season that Game of Thrones has been on the air. That's seven nominations — more than any other actor. With this record, Dinklage surpasses Ed Begley, Jr., Jimmy Smits, Will Geer, and Bruce Weitz, who have all been nominated for supporting actor in a drama series six times.
Dinklage won the Emmy in 2011 for the first season, and he later won it again in 2015. He is the only actor on the show to win an Emmy for his work, although a number of his fellow cast members have been nominated.
This year, Dinklage is nominated alongside Lena Headey, who plays Cersei Lannister, and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, who plays Jaime Lannister. In HBO's fictional world, the Lannisters may be losing, but in the real world, they're winning.
