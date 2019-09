Peter Dinklage, nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, is now the actor to have the most nominations in that particular field . Dinklage has been nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for every season that Game of Thrones has been on the air. That's seven nominations — more than any other actor. With this record, Dinklage surpasses Ed Begley, Jr., Jimmy Smits, Will Geer, and Bruce Weitz, who have all been nominated for supporting actor in a drama series six times.