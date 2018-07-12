Travis Scott Defends Kylie Jenner's Controversial Billionaire Forbes Cover

Kylie Jenner was not self made nor become a billionaire in just 3 years. She was born in a family with a famous dad as OJ’s lawyer, a sister who got famous off a leaked sex tape, and a family show. She was born with the opportunities and privileges that 99% of Americans dont have https://t.co/fmSRiGaPUr— Maryam? (@maryamhaidar_) July 12, 2018
Kylie Jenner was born into the top 1% of wealth in the world. She deserves a participation ribbon, not an article in Forbes. smh— Siebs (@Eric_Sieb) July 12, 2018
Kylie Jenner can’t control what she was born into I give her props for taking advantage, that girl 20 and almost worth a billion she has more money than Jay-Z and Diddy you gotta respect that— Zil ✍ (@TyzillaTyzilla) July 12, 2018
People forget that Kylie Jenner had absolutely no reason to be successful, she was part of the reality show by default. There was nothing pushing her to work, but she did.— Menzi ? Ngcobo (@MrMenziN) July 12, 2018