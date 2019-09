As a water sign ruled by the moon , Cancer has long been known as an intuitive, caring, and maybe at times moody , sign. We're currently in the midst of Cancer's solar season, which kicked off on the summer solstice in June , so you might be more tuned into your feelings already. Add that to the fact that this Thursday, Cancer's influence will work in tandem with the new moon's energy to make our moods and memories even more difficult to ignore. If emotional sensitivity could be quantified, it's likely to be turned up to 11 this Thursday — and possibly into Friday.