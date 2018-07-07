Did Kendall Jenner End Up In A Love Triangle With Ben Simmons & Tinashe?

We get it: it’s always a little awkward running into an ex. And it turns out that’s true even if you are some of the most famous people on the planet.
Kendall Jenner was spotted leaving a West Hollywood club with 76ers point forward (and not-so-rumoured flame) Ben Simmons earlier this week. But the event really caught the paparazzi's attention when only a few minutes later, Simmons’ ex-girlfriend, singer Tinashe, emerged from the same venue.
Jenner was attempting to keep a low profile as she got into her car, but Tinashe offered up some more context, assuring TMZ reporters at the scene that there was no bad blood between the trio. In fact, the singer even went so far as to reveal a somewhat dramatic cliffhanger: she said that Simmons had actually been texting her while they had all been at the club earlier that night. What those alleged messages were about, we couldn’t say.
To add one final twist to the whole saga, Simmons has reportedly since spoken out saying no, he hadn’t been messaging Tinashe, and called the singer out on the TMZ report.
Rumors about Jenner and Simmons have been making the rounds since May, but they haven’t confirmed any relationship status yet. However, the pair was caught on camera allegedly cosying up together at the Kardashian family’s Fourth of July celebration, courtesy of big sister Khloé’s Snapchat.
But if we’re connecting some dots here, we do see the logic behind the couple taking things slow. On Simmons’ end, he might be trying to avoid some extra, unwelcome drama: when buzz around his potential relationship with Jenner first broke, Tinashe’s brother Kudzai Kachingwe took to Twitter to call the NBA player out in a heated tweet thread, claiming he’d cheated on the singer after only a few (confirmed) months of dating.
As for Jenner, she’s previously talked about how much she values privacy when it comes to her romantic relationships, and she’s also been candid about the social anxieties and pressures that come with her extremely public life. It wouldn’t come as a surprise if the model decided to keep her love life light and instead chose to focus her extra time on being the Cool Aunt™ of the family, perhaps, or promoting the newest season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians — after all, looks like she’s got plenty going on to keep her busy.
