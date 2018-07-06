Is Demi Lovato Insulting Her Life Coach With This Brutal Tweet?

Thursday night, in one of more enigmatic dispatches, Demi Lovato wrote, "Good luck with your blog."
Given that Lovato doesn't have a lot of blogger friends, and that the word "blogger" connotes a drippy 22-year-old with too many opinions, the tweet is probably not sincere. In fact, the tweet may be about her life coach, Cast Centers CEO Mike Bayer. Bayer is a drug abuse counsellor and interventionist who works in the entertainment industry. (He serves on the advisory board for Dr. Phil.) Just this year, Bayer and Lovato appeared on Good Morning America together to promote awareness of mental health. Lovato co-owns Cast Centres with Bayer, and credits Bayer with helping her get sober in 2011.
"I'm so sorry, I'm not sober anymore," she sang.
Cut to: This week, when Bayer gave some advice on Instagram. In a video posted to his account, Bayer complained that artists often blame their flaws on being an "artist."
"My biggest pet peeve is when [entertainers] use excuses because they call themselves 'artists,'" he says. He goes on to explain that being an artist is no excuse. And, being an artist and being "talented" are different. Anyway, this post has been flooded with comments that read, "Good luck with your blog." He hasn't, for the record, started a blog yet, but PopBuzz pointed out that the video is effectively a "vlog." Whatever the truth is, "Good luck on your bog" has officially entered the insult lexicon.
