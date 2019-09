The New Trailer For KUWTK Has Us Asking: Can Kourtney Live?

If there's one Kardashian we've been sleeping on (well, as much as anyone can with the ever-present reality show), it's Kourtney. The most low-key of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, Kourtney is currently living her best life. After (finally) kicking Scott Disick to the curb following oodles of very public drama, Kourt is hanging with her new man Younes Bendjima , rocking an edgier, glamorous style , and even fighting for better cosmetic product regulation at Capitol Hill. (Just call her the brunette Elle Woods.) So why the heck is her family giving her such a hard time?