The New Trailer For KUWTK Has Us Asking: Can Kourtney Live?

Can the other cast members of Keeping Up With the Kardashians just let Kourtney live?
If there's one Kardashian we've been sleeping on (well, as much as anyone can with the ever-present reality show), it's Kourtney. The most low-key of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, Kourtney is currently living her best life. After (finally) kicking Scott Disick to the curb following oodles of very public drama, Kourt is hanging with her new man Younes Bendjima, rocking an edgier, glamorous style, and even fighting for better cosmetic product regulation at Capitol Hill. (Just call her the brunette Elle Woods.) So why the heck is her family giving her such a hard time?
We're not entirely sure — yet. But in E!'s new trailer for Keeping Up With the Kardashians, season 15, it seems that the other Kardashian-Jenners are throwing plenty of shade Kourt's way. So much so that she's near tears, exhausted, and ready to say "peace out" to her own fam.
"I'm not going to be around people that bring me down on a daily basis," Kourtney, very fairly, tells Khloé and Kim.
"You don't know how to relax," Kim tells perhaps the most relaxed member of the entire cast.
This isn't the first time that the Kardashians hinted at drama between Kourt and her family.
"Kourtney [was making me crazy this season.] You have to see. You really have to see. There are so many reasons," Kim said in an interview with ITV's This Morning.
We'll have to wait and see what exactly those reasons are, but come on, fam: This is the first time in a long time that Kourt is just doing her. Maybe we can cut her some slack?
Check out the new trailer below, and tune into E! on 5th August when KUWTK returns for season 15.
