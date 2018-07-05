Ariana Grande may love her comedian fiancé Pete Davidson, but that doesn't mean she found his joke about the bombing at her concert in Manchester funny.
On 22nd May 2017, terrorists bombed the Manchester Arena, where Grande held a concert. Twenty-two people were killed by the attack, and many more were injured.
Which brings us to a joke that Davidson allegedly made about the Manchester tragedy. According to The Mirror, the Saturday Night Live star allegedly remarked during a set at Los Angeles club The Laugh Factory that Grande should know how famous she was following the attack, because "Britney Spears didn’t have a terrorist attack at her concert."
Advertisement
Now, Grande is responding to the alleged comment. After a fan on Twitter called out Davidson for the insensitive comment, the "No Tears Left To Cry Singer" replied with her own thoughts on the subject, which seemingly confirmed that, yes, the joke did take place.
"this has been v tough & conflicting on my heart. he uses comedy to help ppl feel better ab how f-ed up things in this world are. we all deal w trauma differently," Grande wrote to the fan. "I of course didn’t find it funny. it was months ago & his intention wasn’t/ is never malicious but it was unfortunate."
this has been v tough & conflicting on my heart. he uses comedy to help ppl feel better ab how f-ed up things in this world are. we all deal w trauma differently. I of course didn’t find it funny. it was months ago & his intention wasn’t/ is never malicious but it was unfortunate— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) July 5, 2018
Davidson's own father was killed in the terrorist attack in New York City on 11th September 2001, something he is open about in his own comedy. Grande reportedly got a tattoo in honour of Davidson's dad, which matches Davidson's own tat.
"From the day we started putting the Dangerous Woman Tour together, I said that this show, more than anything else, was intended to be a safe space for my fans. A place for them to escape, to celebrate, to heal, to feel safe and be themselves. [The victims] will be on my mind and in my heart everyday, and I will think of them with everything I do for the rest of my life."
Advertisement