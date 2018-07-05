Sacha Baron Cohen Reignites Old Feud With New Donald Trump-Themed Project

Sacha Baron Cohen, he who introduced us to "my wife," will maybe take on Trump University in a new project. In a cryptic 4th of July tweet, Cohen shared a video of Donald Trump ranting about Cohen. As Trump rants, a chyron reads: "He's back, as you've never seen him before...Sacha graduates soon."
Though it doesn't give a date, a title, or really any information at all, the implication is that Cohen will appear in a satire directed at Trump University. (Presumably, that's the institution from where Cohen is "graduating.")
Cohen and Trump have a history, as Trump does with many celebrities. The 45th president aimed his Twitter rage at Cohen in 2012, when Cohen was promoting his movie The Dictator. (The title, given today's political context, feels prescient.)
"I never fall for scams. I am the only person who immediately walked out of my ‘Ali G’ interview," Trump remarked on Twitter. As Deadline notes, Cohen contested this on The Late Late Show with James Corden, saying that the president sat for a seven minute interview. Trump has also had a number of choice remarks for Cohen on Twitter. At one point, he called the British filmmaker "talentless."
Currently, the video of Trump is the only thing on Cohen's timeline, which suggests he's about to launch a full-scale publicity campaign.
See the full video, below.
A message from your President @realDonaldTrump on Independence Day pic.twitter.com/O2PwZqO0cs— Sacha Baron Cohen (@SachaBaronCohen) July 4, 2018
