What Happened To All Of The Black Teen Shows?

This strategy is aligned with something else Bass had to say about Black teens themselves. “Black teens are just like all other teens except how and where they are not. And how and where they are not, often times, has to do more with perception, pride, and placement than any particular penchant for any particular programming.” He's right. Hollywood woke up a from a really white slumber in the '70s and '80s when revolutionary shows like The Jeffersons and The Cosby Show offered real diversity in television. They opened the floodgates for all of the later Black programming previously mentioned. Shonda Rhimes popularised the concept of colourblind casting that gave us Olivia Pope (Kerry Washington) one of the most popular Black female leads in history. Hollywood is woke now. They aren't pressed to give Generation Z Black shows, because they aren't revolutionary or progressive to a generation of young people who have grown up watching these programs in syndication. Black teen stories being everyone's stories isn't a new concept for this generation.