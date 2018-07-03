The Moon Wants You To Pay Attention To Your Dreams On Wednesday Night

So, even though it's summertime and you probably aren't in the mood to deal with heavy feelings, the moon and Neptune may urge you to do just that on Wednesday. Be on the lookout for subtle hints about your emotional trajectory: Don't ignore the themes and images that appear in your dreams, as they could illuminate desires or fears you've been ignoring. Are your dreams populated by loving family members? Give your mom a call. Did you dream about taking a test you didn't study for? It could be time to tackle that massive project at work. And don't forget to listen to your instincts in your waking life, too — if something makes you feel uneasy or someone in your life seems upset, follow up on those gut feelings.