Soon after, 17 people were fatally shot at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. Cummings told THR she had second thoughts about whether the story she fought for was a good idea after the shooting, saying, “I’m sure they would have made us cut it later anyway.” THR’s panel of television insiders weighed in, with Amy Sherman-Palladino ( Gilmore Girls The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel ) and Justin Simien (Dear White People) emphasising that the real-life tragedy would have made the story all the more important. But as student led protests for gun safety legislation continued to make national headlines, Cummings was reluctant to make the show seem preachy or agenda-driven, telling THR, “The idea was just to hold a mirror up.”