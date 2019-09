Move Over A Christmas Prince, You’ve Got Festive Rom-Com Competition

Controversial opinion alert: summer is the perfect time to revisit the oft-overlooked Christmas romantic comedy genre. It’s 30 degrees in London today and this writer is reminiscing about when all that sweltering humidity was fluffy snow falling out of the sky like diamonds. For our readers who couldn’t get enough of A Christmas Prince during the last holiday season (we know there were a lot of you) and are hoping there’s a sequel, we’ve got good news. Universal has announced it will produce Last Christmas, a new yuletide romantic comedy from dream team Emma Thompson Love Actually star, many other critically acclaimed but non-Christmas related movies) and Paul Feig (Bridesmaids, the Ghostbusters reboot, and no Christmas movies yet, but everyone has to start somewhere, right?).