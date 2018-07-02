Who's Returning To Season 6 Of Orange Is The New Black?

We're all but guaranteed this core contingent will be returning. Danielle Brooks, who plays Taystee, confirmed she’ll be sticking with the show through the seventh season. “After seven, I think it might be time for me to spread my wings, but I don’t want to speak too fast on that,”Plus, there’s no way Orange is the New Black will kill off Piper Chapman after her revelation last season that she wants to spend the rest of her life with Alex Vause.