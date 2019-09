Who's Returning To Season 6 Of Orange Is The New Black?

Before we start with who is coming back, let’s review who definitely isn’t returning. Towards the end of last season, the inmates were freed from two of their most palpable threats. The heinous Piscatella (Brad William Henke) was shot in the head by a stray bullet, and the similarly heinous Officer Humphrey (Michael Torpey) was killed when Kukudio (Emily Althaus) blew oxygen bubbles into his IV after he was shot in the leg by Daya (Dascha Polanco). Other prison administrators will definitely return, though. Hunter Emery will be back as CO Rick Hopper. Linda (Beth Dover) is still disguised as a prisoner, and wherever Linda is, Caputo (Nick Sandow) isn't far behind. Natalie "Fig" Figueroa (Alysia Reiner) had an eventful season trying to broker a peace between the inmates and the prison, and will be back in season 6 to deal with riot's aftermath.