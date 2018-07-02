R29 Binge Club: Glow Season 2, Episodes 1-10

This bit of plot is interrupted by a GLOW music video for their original song called “Makeover.” It’s a quick palette-cleanser before we’re back with Britannica. The teenager next door named Lisa, played by Justin, has come to get help with the quadratic equation. However, she realises something is wrong with Britannica right away, because she doesn’t understand math anymore. Lisa notices the string on Britannica’s finger and realises that there’s something Britannica is forgetting. Luckily, Glowbot is here to save the day. It beep-boops its way over with the floppy disk of her brain. In case you wanted to know how a floppy disk gets uploaded into a human, according to Britannica, it’s straight up the vagina. Before you think too long about the logistics of that, the true Britannica has returned. However, with her she’s brought the wrath of Black Magic. She turns Britannica’s new lover back into plastic, and says that if she wants her man back, Britannica has to fight her for it. Turns out, brains are no match against magic.