It's blockbuster season, so you know what that means: sequels, spin-offs, and some of the year's most highly anticipated releases. No matter the category or genre, movies are a portal through which you can briefly escape the heat for two hours. But how to choose which movie to spend $17 on, before your MoviePass arrives in the mail and tells you to see Gotti?
Making decisions is tough, especially if you're a Libra, so we're making choosing a summer movie easy — if you believe in the zodiac, that is. We've paired up 12 of the most exciting movies coming out between the months of May and August with a zodiac sign. Think of this as your summer movie horoscope.