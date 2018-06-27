Season 2 Of Strangers Captures The Frustrating (& Wonderful) Reality Of Moving To New York

Strangers is back, but you might not recognise it. The second season of the Refinery29-produced series directed by Mia Lidofsky (and starring Zoë Chao and Meredith Hagner) has landed in New York — and on Facebook Watch. Episode 1, "The Big (Gr)Apple," picks up with our young protagonists Isobel (Chao) and Cam (Hagner) two months after they left the sunny skies of L.A. for the city streets of NYC, and they're both adjusting...fine. While Cam dives head-first into art school in the first couple episodes of the new season, she struggles to make something she's proud of, yet her drive and sense of purpose make Isobel feel inadequate. With no apartment, no real job, and definitely no significant others to speak of, Isobel embarks on a whirlwind tour of the city using, you guessed it, AirBnB.
The first season of the series saw Isobel grow and change and discover her sexuality through the series of AirBnB guests she hosted in her spare bedroom in L.A. Now, she's the stranger, staying in guest rooms all over the city in order to learn exactly where she fits. Plus, there's her dream of becoming a writer, which is looking as about as impossible as finding an apartment with a floor that doesn't fall through.
With a whole new city and community and burgeoning relationships, season 2 of Strangers documents what it really means to follow your dreams, one spare room at a time. Catch new episodes of Strangers every Monday on Facebook Watch, and see the season 2 premiere above!
