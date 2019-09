Season 2 Of Strangers Captures The Frustrating (& Wonderful) Reality Of Moving To New York

Strangers is back, but you might not recognise it. The second season of the Refinery29-produced series directed by Mia Lidofsky (and starring Zoë Chao and Meredith Hagner) has landed in New York — and on Facebook Watch . Episode 1, "The Big (Gr)Apple," picks up with our young protagonists Isobel (Chao) and Cam (Hagner) two months after they left the sunny skies of L.A. for the city streets of NYC, and they're both adjusting...fine. While Cam dives head-first into art school in the first couple episodes of the new season, she struggles to make something she's proud of, yet her drive and sense of purpose make Isobel feel inadequate. With no apartment, no real job, and definitely no significant others to speak of, Isobel embarks on a whirlwind tour of the city using, you guessed it, AirBnB.