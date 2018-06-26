What Your Sign Looks For In A Summer Fling

Haven't you heard? Summer fling season is in full effect. If you're not already coupled up, the idea of hooking up with someone totally new can be overwhelming. How will you meet them? Who should they be? Well, if you believe in the sway that astrology holds over our love lives, the stars may have the answers you're looking for.
Each sign of the Zodiac takes a different approach to infatuation and sex, and summer flings are no different. If you're a globetrotting Sagittarius, you may want to remember your vacation adventures with a campsite hookup. But, if you're a Taurus who loves familiarity and all things romance, maybe it's time to act on those tingly feelings you have for your new neighbour.
Whatever your sign may be, there's a way to make this summer even sexier. Ahead, find out what kind of summer fling is perfect for your sign (and don't forget to read for your moon, Venus, and Mars signs, too).