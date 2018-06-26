Bachelorette Creator Is Shocked By The “Assholes” That Made It Onto His Shows

"How are we supposed to find out about something that’s never been reported?" he asked, defending the show. In the case of The Proposal, he may have a point — it would be hard to get concrete evidence that this man is an abuser if nothing is on the record. But for The Bachelorette, there isn't much of an excuse, at least in the case of Lincoln Adim. Adim assaulted a woman on a cruise ship in 2016 and faced charged that very same year. He wasn't convicted until May 2018, weeks after production wrapped. This might look like a loophole — he was only a convicted criminal after production — but it's not. As of 2016, he had a pending criminal charge, which would have popped up on a background check. In a statement, Warner Brothers claimed that his background check came up clean.