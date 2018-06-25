An Unbelievable Story Of Rape Sounds Like Netflix's Next Stand-Out Series

Netflix is turning to journalism for its next adaptation, specifically the groundbreaking ProPublica and Marshall Project collaboration, "An Unbelievable Story Of Rape." The long form piece explores the false rape accusation of a teenager named Marie that led Colorado detectives Edna Hendershot and Stacy Galbraith on a wild goose chase until they discovered the truth. The case was reported by writers T. Christian Miller and Ken Armstrong, and also explored in an episode of This American Life titled "Anatomy of Doubt." Now, The Hollywood Reporter reports that it's coming to Netflix in the form of an eight-episode limited series starring Toni Collette, Merritt Wever, and Kaitlyn Dever.
Advertisement
Collette and Wever will be playing the two detectives whose lives became hijacked by the details of this fabricated case. The details of Dever's character have yet to be released.
Those aren't the only names attached to the project. Susannah Grant, Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly, Cholodenko, Katie Couric, Michael Chabon, and Ayelet Waldman are slated to executive produce. The series will be written by original reporters T. Christian Miller and Ken Armstrong.
Netflix has yet to announce its release date, but it's clear that whenever it arrives, it's going to take over our brains the same way the article did when it came out in 2015. You can read it here.
Advertisement