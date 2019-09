An Unbelievable Story Of Rape Sounds Like Netflix's Next Stand-Out Series

Netflix is turning to journalism for its next adaptation, specifically the groundbreaking ProPublica and Marshall Project collaboration, "An Unbelievable Story Of Rape." The long form piece explores the false rape accusation of a teenager named Marie that led Colorado detectives Edna Hendershot and Stacy Galbraith on a wild goose chase until they discovered the truth. The case was reported by writers T. Christian Miller and Ken Armstrong, and also explored in an episode of This American Life titled "Anatomy of Doubt." Now, The Hollywood Reporter reports that it's coming to Netflix in the form of an eight-episode limited series starring Toni Collette, Merritt Wever, and Kaitlyn Dever.