Chris does not! Chris mad. Chris furious that his great dramatic lengths — he sang “muy bonita” instead of “danke schoen” — went unnoticed. Chris threatens to leave, claiming Becca is not interested in him. Chris fail to understand that these types of games do not work on The Bachelorette. There is not “playing hard to get” on this show. You cannot engage in “well, he didn’t text back for three hours so I’ll text back in another six hours.” That is the rather unfortunate beauty of this spectacle. You have to take your shot, and you have to take it fast. Otherwise, you’re Chrs, flailing a little in the relatively calm water. (It’s called treading water.)