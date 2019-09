Jimmy Fallon Cries Out His Regrets About The Infamous Trump Interview

In the softball interview with Trump, Fallon cheerfully tousled his hair (Trump is notoriously sensitive to criticism about his hair ); this was seen a missed opportunity to seriously question someone campaigning for the most powerful job in the world. But Fallon has never been a hard hitter with his jokes: even as a co-host on Saturday Night Live’s Weekend Update in the early 2000s, his quips were more playful than biting. He isn’t known for his tough questions; he prefers to play games like “Wheel of Impressions” with his guests. Fallon’s jovial nature lends itself well when he celebrates his guests — like his viral interview with Cardi B — and that affability was, perhaps, not the best fit for someone like Trump.