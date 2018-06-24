Definitive Proof That Solange Is The Beauty Icon We Still Don't Deserve

Solange is a lot of things: daughter, mother, wife, singer, artist, actress, director. But on that list should be one more title: beauty icon. And with her 32nd birthday upon us, we figured it was time to celebrate the fact that, without Solange, we'd lose our will to try some of the most boundary-breaking looks... and we have photographic proof.
Whether she's making a statement with a new hair colour or avant-garde eyeshadow, the star is hitting the top of our lists for one reason: She has a look that's as unpredictable as it is inspiring. More adventurous than most, it's not easy to nail down just one trend Solange prefers, so we rounded up a few — including her newly bleached-blonde hair and notable soft spot for graphic liner.
Ahead, every beauty trend Solange has mastered.