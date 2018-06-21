MTV To Bring Back Daria, Made & Potentially 200 More Teen Shows

MTV heard we liked reboots, and decided to really take that to heart. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, network president Chris McCarthy said MTV will be mining through their archive of 200 teen and youth-focused programming to revive the favourites we've missed. First up? The Real World, Daria, and Made.
"When you think about young people and moving the brand to a space where it's less about a platform and more about us getting back to a youth culture brand, which has been the majority of our history," McCarthy told the outlet. "It's going back out and redeveloping, whether it's new hits or reimagined or remakes of classics but doing them on the platforms that are appropriate."
While the network is looking to reboot, they're putting fresh spins on the classics. For instance, Daria will now be Daria & Jodie, which broadens the focus to include another beloved character from the series, Jodie Landon.
"We brought on Grace Edwards as the writer and she is a huge fan of Daria," McCarthy explained. "The story she wants to tell of Daria is different, it's about Daria and Jodie and two close friends taking on the world today and what's happening in our culture at large."
As for what the future holds, McCarthy says there's tons of other classics they're love to breath new life into.
"Other people are excited about what a new Laguna Beach would look like," he revealed. "We're not ready to announce that but we're certainly not against that."
Neither are we, MTV. Neither are we.
