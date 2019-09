ABC Has Picked Up A Roseanne Spin-Off Called The Conners

According to Buzzfeed, the 10-episode spin-off will feature every lead actor from Roseanne — save for the titular star. The returning characters include Darlene (Sara Gilbert), Dan (John Goodman), Jackie (Laurie Metcalf), Becky (Lecy Goranson), and D.J. (Michael Fishman). Per Buzzfeed, the Conner family will face "a sudden turn of events" in the new series. It's possible, though not confirmed, that Barr's character may die offscreen — an interesting turn of events considering that was the fate of Goodman's Dan in the original sitcom ending.