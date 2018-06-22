Kim Kardashian Has A Lot To Say About First Paris Visit Since Terrifying Robbery

In October of 2016, Kim Kardashian West was bound and held at gunpoint while robbers stole millions of dollars worth of goods from her Paris hotel room. Now, nearly two years after the terrifying ordeal, the reality star has made her way back to the City of Lights. It was, according to the KKW Beauty founder's tweet, a very "emotional" experience.
"Thank you Paris for the emotional trip back," wrote Kardashian West on the social media platform. "I couldn’t have come for a better reason.... off to Teyana’s listening party in LA now! 2 major experiences in 2 countries all in the same day!"
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians cast member was in France for Paris Fashion Week, where Page Six reports she and husband Kanye West attended the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer show.
Thank you Paris for the emotional trip back! ?? I couldn’t have come for a better reason....off to Teyana’s listening party in LA now! 2 major experiences in 2 countries all in the same day!— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 21, 2018
The makeup mogul previously opened up on her family's reality show about the ordeal, during which she stated she feared she would be killed or raped by her burglars.
"'I have babies,'" Kardashian West recalled telling the concierge, who was with her at the time of the burglary and spoke French. "'Please, they can't understand me, but tell them I have babies at home. Please, I have a family. Let me live!'"
Speaking to The Ellen DeGeneres Show in April of 2017, Kardashian West claimed that the traumatic experience made her reevaluate certain aspects of her life.
"It was probably no secret, you see it on the show... I was definitely materialistic before," she told DeGeneres of who she was before the robbery. "Not that there's anything bad with having things and working hard to get those things... but I'm so happy that my kids get this me, and that this is who I am raising my kids, 'cause I really don't care about that stuff anymore."
Kardashian West has since found more causes to align herself with, including prison reform. In 2018, that particular cause brought her to the White House to speak with another reality star, and current POTUS, Donald Trump.
