This Is Proof Shawn Mendes & Hailey Baldwin Were Never Dating

Bad news for Hailey Baldwin and Shawn Mendes shippers. It looks like the "Lost In Japan" singer has nothing but good things to say about Baldwin's rumoured relationship with Justin Bieber. Which probably means Baldwin and Mendes were never dating in the first place.
On Monday, TMZ released a video from a Brooklyn park that showed Baldwin making out with Bieber, a pal she frequents Hillsong church with. This isn't the first time Bieber and Baldwin were documented macking on each other (Bieber previously posted an Instagram of the two kissing over two years ago) but it is quite surprising, as many assumed that the model was dating Mendes after the two attended the Met Gala together last month.
Bieber, for his part, was recently dating on-again, off-again girlfriend Selena Gomez, though the two have not been spotted together in weeks. The very public park make out with Baldwin, however, suggests that Bieber does not have a girlfriend to worry about — unless that girlfriend is, of course, Baldwin herself.
Mendes has nothing but love for this allegedly newly-minted celebrity couple, suggesting that, as both he and his model pal insisted, they were just buddies this whole time. Here's what the singer told Canadian show ETALK:
"I don't know if they're dating or not," he admitted to the outlet. "They’re both really awesome people. When I first started out, everybody was like, 'Oh, how do you feel about being compared to Justin?' I was like, 'What do you mean, how do I feel?’ That’s the best thing anyone could say to me. He’s the man."
If Mendes and Baldwin really were ever an item, this is perhaps the least petty response one could ever have about their recent ex's new beau. Then again, Hollywood is a pretty small place: If you're not cool with your ex dating your famous peers, you picked the wrong profession.
