You released a book last year, How To Be An Overnight Success, which is a bit of a tongue-in-cheek title. Do you think it’s harmful when the press labels businesses as overnight successes?

For sure, I think that it diminishes all of the hard work people put into their careers to get to the point they are today. The title of my book is really challenging this label, as there really is no such thing as an overnight success. I was working night and day on Rodial for 10 years before the launch of the Snake Serum completely revolutionised the beauty industry. People were quick to label me as an overnight success when the truth of the fact is that it takes a long time to breakthrough and to be acknowledged in a mainstream way. My book goes through all of the challenges I have faced to get Rodial to where it is today, along with offering advice to all budding entrepreneurs.