Meghan Markle's Dad Continues To Spill Tea About The Royal Wedding

For many dads, the Monday after Father's Day is somewhat uneventful: They wake up, get dressed, and head back to work, all while recovering from a BBQ hangover. But things are a bit different when you're the father of the new duchess of Sussex.
Thomas Markle, Meghan's enigmatic dad, stepped out from behind the staged paparazzi shots early Monday morning for a lengthy gossip sesh on Good Morning Britain, where he dished on missing the Royal Wedding, getting to know Prince Harry, and what it's been like to watch his daughter's life from the sidelines — and, boy, he did not hold back. For starters, he went against decades of royal tradition and dared to bring up a private conversation he and Prince Harry had surrounding American politics. (The royal family is typically neutral when it comes to political matters, especially when it comes to other nations' leaders and policies.)
"I'll always have a bad attitude about Donald Trump, and that's never going to change," he said. "My God, I have to apologise to the rest of the world about my president. All Harry actually said, because Trump was new, was to give [Trump] a chance. I think Harry's probably changed his mind by now — I certainly hope he has."
Markle's conversations with Prince Harry only got increasingly more awkward over time, peaking, perhaps, when he brought up his caveat to the royal after Harry asked permission to marry Meghan.
"They called me together and Harry asked for her hand over the phone and I said, 'You're a gentleman. Promise you'll never raise your hand against my daughter and, of course, I give you my permission,'" he recalled.
Markle is no stranger to gaffes. Weeks before his daughter's wedding ceremony, Markle staged photos of himself shopping for suits, exercising, and reading up on British history and culture seemingly in preparation for his trip across the pond. In retrospect, Markle said he wishes he hadn't collaborated with a paparazzo.
"This was a presentation to me to change my image, because for the last year photographs of me were always derogatory.... So, I thought this would be a nice way of improving my look. Well, obviously, that all went to hell," he said. "I feel bad about it, I apologise for it, and that's all I can do. That was a mistake."
Markle, who missed the wedding due to heart-related health issues, said he also felt bad for making his daughter cry in the days leading up to her international celebration.
"They were disappointed. Meghan cried, I'm sure — she did cry — and they both said, 'Take care of yourself, we are really worried about you,'" he said. "They said the important thing is that I get better."
WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Thomas Markle says he feels like a 'footnote in one of the greatest moments in history' after he was unable to attend his daughter's wedding to Prince Harry.— Good Morning Britain (@GMB) June 18, 2018
Read more: https://t.co/dNFBOt232u pic.twitter.com/04NmCQE8Q4
Markle added that he's since undergone surgery and is recovering just fine; though, he may never fully heal from watching another man, Prince Charles, walk his daughter down the aisle.
"The unfortunate thing for me now is I'm a footnote in one of the greatest moments in history rather than the dad walking her down the aisle," he said. "That upsets me somewhat. It was a very emotional moment for me, like I said, I cried about it. I wanted to walk my daughter down the aisle. I wanted that moment. But I'm thankful for everything the way it went. I was very proud. I was very upset that it wasn't me but the whole world was watching my daughter. I was very happy about that."
Watch part of the interview below:
