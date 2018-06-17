Meghan Markle's First Wedding As A Royal Had A Little Stumble

Time sure does fly, at least when you’re a part of the royal family! Less than a month after their own wedding, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attended the wedding of his cousin, Lady Celia McCorquodale, daughter of Lady Sarah McCorquodale, sister of Harry's late mother, Princess Diana. Lady Celia married George Woodhouse at St. Andrew and St. Mary's Church in Stoke Rockford, Lincolnshire.
According to E! News, while walking through the grounds of the small church, headed to the ceremony, Markle appeared to slip on the grass and stumbled while holding her husband’s hand. Luckily for her, the prince had a good grip of his wife's hand and quickly helped her steady herself and avoid a potential disaster.
The Daily Mail posted a video of the incident, though if you blinked, you would have missed it. The Duchess handled the situation gracefully, which is good considering a fall in her $5,490 Oscar de la Renta Resort 2019 wrap cocktail dress would not have been good.
She looked amazing for her first Royal Wedding as a member of the family, completing the look with a pair of white pumps and her hair in her signature messy bun adorned with a white fascinator — a very summer wedding in England look.
This was one of the first family events the couple has attended since their wedding, even after putting their honeymoon on hold in order to hit the ground running when it comes to their royal duties.
People report that the couple has some have some exciting trips planned in the coming months, including their honeymoon in Africa, where the couple intends to visit Namibia’s Hoanib Valley Camp.
