Jonathan Van Ness Curated Our Father's Day Gift Guide — Can You Believe?

After finishing the first season of Queer Eye, the majority of us shared the same thought: I've got to get my dad on that show. Regardless of what most department store windows might lead you to believe, not every dad is as chic as David Beckham. And in a totally loving, non-critical way, some of us just want our fathers to invest a little more time in themselves. Hell, they deserve it, don't they?
Since it's unlikely that any of our dads will ever meet the Fab Five, whose second season starts today, we decided it would be easier to gift them the next best thing. So we asked Jonathan Van Ness, grooming and beauty expert on the Netflix series, to curate the perfect product guide for Father's Day. Ahead, he shares his best beauty tips for clueless dads — including the ones who aren't quite ready for green stick yet.