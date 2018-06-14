American Horror Story: Witches Is Happening

After much speculation, Ryan Murphy has finally revealed what he, the wizard of prestige, baroque television, has been hiding behind his velvet curtain. And it's witches. Lots of witches.
Murphy confirmed the theme for the eighth season of his Emmy-winning anthology series American Horror Story in a tweet this afternoon. He started out the message with a little tease (he knows how to build anticipation), before getting right to new news: "The Coven/Murder House AHS crossover season won't be happening next year..." he teased, adding. "because it's happening THIS YEAR. AHS #8 WITCHES RULE THIS SEPTEMBER."
Murphy has previously confirmed that the season will be unlike anything else he's ever done before, and that it will take place in the future.
Advertisement
This cross-over combines two of the (objectively) best seasons from the franchise, the first and third seasons. It also potentially reunites some of the most iconic characters, including the bitchy socialite witch, Madison (Emma Roberts), and the former beauty queen turned menacing housewife Constance (Jessica Lange).
The Coven/Murder House AHS crossover season won't be happening next year...because it's happening THIS YEAR. AHS #8 WITCHES RULE THIS SEPTEMBER— Ryan Murphy (@MrRPMurphy) June 14, 2018
Advertisement