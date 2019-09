Tattoos Unlock The Mystery Of Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson's Relationship

Unfortunately, this isn't a game of Clue and the answer isn't just Davidson at Robert Pattinson’s exclusive birthday party with a $100,000 ring . To unlock the chamber of secrets, you have to uncover all the clues the newly minted couple have left for us. And the best place to start is on their bodies. When you look closely at each person's tattoos, there's more to the story than just a cartoon portrait of Davidson's ex and Grande's affinity for dainty designs.