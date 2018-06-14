Tattoos Unlock The Mystery Of Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson's Relationship

Earlier this week, Saturday Night Live cast member Pete Davidson and Grammy nominee Ariana Grande were reported to be engaged after dating for approximately one month. Despite cryptic posts from Grande's Twitter, affirmative sources, and a chatty jeweller, we're still not entirely convinced we have all the answers to this pop culture mystery. ICYMI: Their relationship timeline doesn't add up.
Unfortunately, this isn't a game of Clue and the answer isn't just Davidson at Robert Pattinson’s exclusive birthday party with a $100,000 ring. To unlock the chamber of secrets, you have to uncover all the clues the newly minted couple have left for us. And the best place to start is on their bodies. When you look closely at each person's tattoos, there's more to the story than just a cartoon portrait of Davidson's ex and Grande's affinity for dainty designs.
Advertisement
The real timeline is written in permanent ink, so buckle up and follow along to find out how — and when — Grande and Davidson really began.
12th November 2016: While dating Cazzie David, Davidson gets a tattoo on his left ring finger of what appears to be the word "May". Is it possible this is a tribute to David? (Her birthday is 10th May.) For the first time, Davidson's new tattoo is visible in "Football Party" on SNL.
5th May 2018: The presumed "May" tattoo still appears to be intact when Davidson is invited as a guest on SNL's Weekend Update.
7th May: Grande attends the Met Gala in New York without then-boyfriend Mac Miller — and without any new finger tattoos.
went to da met and was super Italian ♡— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 8, 2018
thank you @VeraWangGang pic.twitter.com/Zy1P4icpoP
12th May: Davidson adds three more tattoos to the same hand (his left) where "May" presumably once sat. The new ink appears to be an image of Pikachu on his index finger, a cloud on his middle finger, and a heart on his pinky. You can see all three clearly in the SNL "Talent Show" skit below.
14th May: Fans begin to notice Grande's penchant for clouds — and emoji of clouds — on both Instagram and Twitter. She posts a photo with a caption proving their point.
16th May: Davidson confirms that he and David are no longer together on Complex’s Open Late Show with Peter Rosenberg.
Advertisement
17th May: Davidson shows off his new knuckle tattoos on Instagram. This time, "May" is nowhere to be found, seemingly covered by three black lines on the same ring finger. One could even argue that the design looks like an engagement ring tattoo...
~19th May: Jeweller Greg Yuna told E! News in June that Davidson called him at the "end of May" asking for a ring. Although the comedian never revealed who the ring was for, many assume it was the engagement ring for Grande. We're led to assume that Yuna was referring to the week of 19th May.
20th May: Stealthy Arianators sneak a video of Davidson with Grande's entourage at the Billboard Music Awards. Twitter fans quickly notice a new tattoo on her middle finger: a cloud similar to Davidson's. It's deduced that Davidson and Grande may have received these new finger tattoos together.
.@ArianaGrande via instagram pic.twitter.com/4D9DCNwr7I— Ariana Grande Updates (@Arianastourdate) May 21, 2018
22nd-30th May: Several Instagram comments, Stories, and Harry Potter references later, the two appear to be dating at full speed.
2nd June: Davidson gets two Grande-inspired tattoos: her Dangerous Woman bunny mask on his neck and her initials, "AG," on his right thumb.
Ariana Grande's boyfriend Pete Davidson has gotten tattooed her initials and her iconic 'Dangerous Woman' bunny ears. pic.twitter.com/i9cJSNbTs9— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 2, 2018
11th June: Davidson and Grande are reportedly engaged.
Advertisement