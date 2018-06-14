The feeling of an anvil looming over Fred’s head only increases with “Smart Power,” as Fred is confronted with the real world that exists outside of his authoritarian power in Gilead. The episode centres around the Waterfords' foreign relations trip to Canada, and it is a disaster for them. Gay men confront him about Gilead’s murderously homophobic practices. Protesters, including June’s own husband Luke Bankole (O-T Fagbenle), line up to scream at Fred in front of his hotel. When a stockade of letters is released detailing Gilead’s many disturbing, human rights-bashing practices, an even angrier rally nearly engulfs the Waterfords’ car as they head out of Canada. The shots from inside the vehicle, giving us Fred and Serena’s perspective, are claustrophobic, especially as June’s best friend Moira (Samira Wiley) bangs on the window. Moira was one of the forced sex workers Fred raped before she escaped Gilead.