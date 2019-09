The last domino left to fall is Serena Joy, who has only been gaining strength as her husband loses it. As he was trapped in a hospital bed, Serena, a former author and conservative firebrand, was enjoying the freedom of ghostwriting Fred’s legislation and reintroducing herself to the headstrong woman she once was. She even goes so far as to admit she “truly detests” knitting. When Fred pushes Serena out of his office upon his “Women’s Work” return, she is visibly crestfallen. Serena’s situation disintegrates even further at the end of the episode, when Fred brutally beats his wife for forging his signature on a document . All of a sudden Serena, whose ideas became the tenets of Gilead, realises how awful the world she helped create actually is.