Rachel Bloom Deliciously Shades Neil Patrick Harris' Rude Tweet

On Sunday night, Gone Girl actor Harris — who was apparently sitting at home watching the Broadway award show with his children — tweeted what many thought to be a shady tweet about Crazy Ex-Girlfriend star Bloom.
"Who is the woman in the top hat backstage at @TheTonyAwards?" Harris tweeted. "Gideon remarked that she says ‘like’ and ‘oh my god’ a lot. I’m confused …"
Bloom was also confused, as she and the How I Met Your Mother alum have actually met before...multiple times...because Bloom's own husband used to work on the sitcom.
"I’m a big fan of yours. We’ve met numerous times and my husband, Dan Gregor, wrote for How I Met Your Mother for 5 years. Notably, he wrote the episode where your character finally meets his father," the CW actress tweeted in response.
Are you cringing? Because I am cringing.
Now, in an interview with GQ, Bloom has more to say about the seemingly rude tweet, and, umm, it makes Harris look even worse.
"It wasn’t a joke," Bloom told GQ on the awkward tweet interaction. "Basically… I saw that tweet. And I was kind of devastated. I was actually going to tweet, 'This makes me sad.' But then I was like, 'Ehhhhhhhhhh… I don’t want to give him that, necessarily.'"
She also added that not only have she and Harris met before, they recently met and hung out.
"Look. I’ve met him a couple times," Bloom added to the outlet. "Very recently, backstage in the dressing room of a Broadway show. And we hung out for a solid 15 minutes with the star of this Broadway show. It was just bizarre to me that it wouldn’t ring a bell. And also, that he wouldn’t Google it."
I would be annoyed, too. In Harris' defence, maybe he actually didn't actually watch Bloom's backstage hosting, and was just told about it by his son Gideon? It's hard to imagine that the delightful Bloom wouldn't be memorable.
Fortunately, Bloom has a way for the actor to make it up to her. She told GQ:
"He has 27 million Twitter followers. He could check out an episode of the musical TV show Crazy Ex-Girlfriend—which is, right now, the only musical show on television. And tell his 27 million Twitter followers to check it out. I wouldn’t hate that!"
Harris didn't do that, but he did tweet an apology to the offended actress on Wednesday.
"Sincere apologies to @Racheldoesstuff for my Tony tweet. I failed to research her before pressing ‘send’, and what I thought was a funny comment in our living room must have been far from funny to read, backstage, mid show. As a performer and a parent, I should have know better."
Sincere apologies to @Racheldoesstuff for my Tony tweet. I failed to research her before pressing ‘send’, and what I thought was a funny comment in our living room must have been far from funny to read, backstage, mid show. As a performer and a parent, I should have know better.— Neil Patrick Harris (@ActuallyNPH) June 13, 2018
All well and good, but maybe he could also tweet that "I Go To The Zoo" was a goddamn national treasure?
