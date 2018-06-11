Apparently someone forgot to invite Neil Patrick Harris to our Crazy Ex-Girlfriend sing-along sessions, because it looks like he just shaded the hell out of Rachel Bloom on Twitter. The CW star was hosting from the backstage of the Tony Awards on Sunday night, while Harris and son Gideon Scott watched from home, and apparently had a lot of thoughts.
"Who is the woman in the top hat backstage at @TheTonyAwards?” the How I Met Your Mother actor tweeted. "Gideon remarked that she says ‘like’ and ‘oh my god’ a lot. I’m confused …"
So am I, NPH, because Bloom is pretty much a national treasure, and it's hard for me to believe you haven't seen her before! But wait, that's not the worst part because, as Bloom pointed out in her reply, the two have actually met a bunch.
Advertisement
"I’m a big fan of yours," she wrote. "We’ve met numerous times and my husband, Dan Gregor, wrote for ‘How I Met Your Mother’ for 5 years. Notably, he wrote the episode where your character finally meets his father."
OOF.
I’m a big fan of yours. We’ve met numerous times and my husband, Dan Gregor, wrote for “How I Met Your Mother” for 5 years. Notably, he wrote the episode where your character finally meets his father.— Rachel Bloom (@Racheldoesstuff) June 11, 2018
"Indeed! Well said. Thanks for the reminder," Harris replied. "How was backstage?"
Indeed! Well said. Thanks for the reminder. How was backstage?— Neil Patrick Harris (@ActuallyNPH) June 11, 2018
But Bloom essentially left him on read a.k.a she has not responded but has retweeted her husband's tweet about Jewish delis in Los Angeles. Important.
Fans are divided about this exchange, with some coming to Bloom's defense, and others insisting the whole thing must be an inside joke between the two, because how could this possibly be happening?
You're a talented goddess and your unbridled, unfiltered enthusiasm is my favorite part of the Tonys. Fuck that misogynistic, gender-coded dismissive bullshitter-y. You shine.— Anna Menta (@annalikestweets) June 11, 2018
I can't believe how many people think NPH actually doesn't know who Rachel is ?— #NoMaleFaves2018 (@RageOnThePage) June 11, 2018
So what's the truth? Refinery29 has reached out to both Bloom and Harris for comment, as well as the Tonys itself, and will update if we have any more tea to spill.
Advertisement