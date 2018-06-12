Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra Are Thriving In Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson's Shadow

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra just hit a major celebrity milestone: meeting the family. It's something newly-minted couple Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson may not have even achieved before outlets started reporting their engagement. In fact, so much of the focus has been on the whirlwind relationship between the 24-year-olds that this summer's other unexpected celebrity couple has been allowed to quietly thrive. But don't worry, Jopra (Pronas? Niyanka? Prick?), we see you, and it's time to give you some love.
Datings rumours started circulating at the end of May, after the two spent Memorial Day weekend together, and a source told Us Weekly, "they are dating and it's brand new."
However, our suspicions were all but confirmed a few days later when Jonas pulled a Grande and flirtily commented on one of Chopra's Instagrams with "That smile" and a red heart emoji.
Now, People reports that this past weekend, Chopra accompanied Jonas to his cousin's New Jersey wedding. She also reportedly joined him and some other friends for family brunch the following day.
Things might just be going so great because they've, for the most part, been conducting this brand new relationship out of the spotlight, away from the prying eyes that are too busy trying to figure out how Cazzie David is handling this recent engagement news to notice. Not that I'm pitting couples against each other — I'm rooting for everyone in their own ways. All I ask is that we keep the cute couple pics coming.
