It doesn't take much detective work to figure out that Pete Davidson really likes his new girlfriend Ariana Grande. Davidson and Grande have been shouting their love from the rooftops — or whatever the 2018 version of that is.
In his most recent post, Davidson shared a blurry photo of himself leaning in to kiss Grande. (He's taller than her by a lot.) He originally captioned the photo, simply, "Reborn." However, after a few hours, it appears Davidson changed the caption to read: "Feel the love." (Entertainment Tonight reported on the original caption.) Both captions are references to songs on Kid Cudi and Kanye West's new album Kid Sees Ghosts, which debuted today. (Listen to it here.)
Davidson and Grande actually took the photo at a listening party for Kid Sees Ghosts in Santa Clarita. Davidson, a fan of Cudi, also recently posted a photo of himself dancing to the song "Reborn" on Instagram. Couples that stan together, stay together, right?
This type of Instagram activity isn't unusual for Grande and Davidson. They've maintained a very active Instagram couple presence since news first broke that they were dating in May. They frequently comment on each other's posts. On the couple-y photo from the listening party, Grande commented, casually, "Hello."
Later, she added, "ur next to me."
Then again, she wrote, "but hello." On the video of Davidson dancing to "Reborn," Grande added a heart-faced emoji. It's like they're using a very public version of AOL Instant Messenger.
After news first broke about his new relationship, Davidson, who recently broke up with comedian and writer Cazzie David, defended himself from critics on social media who argued that his borderline personality disorder diagnosis should somehow prevent him from dating Grande.
"Normally I wouldn’t comment on something like this, cause like fuck you,” Davidson wrote on Instagram. “But [I’ve] been hearing a lot of ‘people with [borderline personality disorder] can’t be in relationships’ talk. I just wanna let you know that’s not true. Just because someone has a mental illness does not mean they can’t be happy and in a relationship. It also doesn’t mean that person makes a relationship toxic."
Now, weeks later, Davidson is revelling in what is clearly a very affectionate relationship. Feel the love.
