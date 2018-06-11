Sweetbitter Episode 6: Careful What You Wish For

After a real multiple-choice exam from Howard (Paul Sparks), she prepares for dinner service. Simone and Jake (Tom Sturridge) are back from their Cape Cod adventure and, as per usual, they’re completely engrossed in their hushed conversation in the corner. Jake walks up to greet Tess and...nothing happens. The music doesn’t change, Tess doesn’t get flashes and images of the ocean. In fact, she couldn’t give less of a damn about Jake’s hometown visit or his sexy raspy voice. “This game is boring, I have too much to do today,” she hurls at him. His expression is incredulous. Tess has done some growing in the 30-something hours since he last saw her. In this tête-à-tête we find out that Tess is from Dayton, Ohio (2006 population: 156,930).