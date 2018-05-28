As if building up to it all afternoon, Simone breaks and tells Tess that Jake is a mistake. “Some men like to pretend that they’re damaged and dangerous for the effect. But some men actually are, and they won’t just be a cool story for later,” she warns. But her words are lost on deaf ears as Tess falls asleep in the tub. When she comes to, Simone is dressed up and looks like she’s on her way out for the night. All the affection and tenderness from earlier is gone. It might as well not have existed. Simone cooly dismisses Tess and sends her on her way, but Tess barely makes it a few steps outside the building before she starts sobbing. She may feel lonelier now after all these hours with Simone than she did earlier in the day.