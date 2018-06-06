Somehow, Younger’s fifth season opener manages to investigate a long list of its own possible sexual harassment sins in a matter of 22-and-a-half minutes, which is the only detail Starr teased to his star, Sutton Foster, before 2018 filming began. At the very top of the episode, Liza and Charles are forced to question their own romantic history and whether it was problematic. During a "Who’s On First" type situation, Liza confirms in a lynchpin of a conversation she never felt sexual coerced by Charles, despite the fact Charles was actually asking her opinions about author and creep Edward L.L. Moore (Richard Masur). Moore is a writer who previously harassed Liza and continues to in the episode. Then, Moore is revealed to be a Harvey Weinstein-type alleged sexual predator, who has harassed nearly every woman he has come in contact with, especially when they’re wearing the fur bikini costume his Pam Pam character is famous for.