All The Women-Led Movies We Need Before Jared Leto's Joker Movie

It's no joke: According to Variety, Jared Leto's Clown Prince of Crime will receive his very own standalone movie. The upcoming Joker film comes just months after news broke that Warner Bros. was producing a different Joker movie in the vein of Taxi Driver, which will not star Leto. Alas, you apparently can never have too many films about this Batman villain, despite the fact that Heath Ledger already scored a posthumous Oscar for his take on the character in The Dark Knight. (Seriously, we're trying to top that?)