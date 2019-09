The 100 Highest-Paid Athletes In The World Are All Men — Can You Believe?

So, what gives? According to Forbes , the reason why you don't see any women on this list is because Serena Williams was "sidelined almost the entire 12 months due to pregnancy and giving birth to her daughter, Alexis," and therefore not able to make any prize money. (As if this financial penalty wasn't enough, this year Williams was not given protected seeding after taking time off to recover from her traumatic childbirth experience .) But considering last year Williams was the only woman on the list and ranked number 51, clearly this is a bigger issue.