So This Is What Kerry Washington Is Doing Post Scandal

The way you really understand the business from a 360-degree angle, I really admire that, especially as a Black woman in the industry. Do you have something like a vision board or a five-year plan written down somewhere where you think about your goals?

"That's so kind of you to say. I think one of the things that I've worked really hard to do is to work with people who help to bring out the best in me... I try to spend my time with people that I respect and who inspire me to bring out the best in myself. But I also talk about this a lot, I'm going to be really honest: I think therapy is really important. I think for me, therapy has been a place not only where I've been able to grow emotionally and psychologically, but also grow myself professionally and artistically and creatively. As I deal with myself and who I am, I can be more honest about my intentions towards who I want to be. And that's in my personal relationships and in the way that I spend my days professionally."