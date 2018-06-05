The Cast Of Suits Have New Royal Wedding Details To Share

Since we weren't invited to the Royal Wedding, we've spent most of its aftermath in search of the next best thing: all the juicy details. Invitees ranged from elite royals to pop culture icons, including bride Meghan Markle's former Suits coworkers. Stars Gabriel Macht and Sarah Rafferty were in attendance, and opened up to Entertainment Tonight about the incredible experience — although, I'll be honest, the things they noticed aren't exactly the details I'm looking for.
For instance: "It was surprising to see Elton John play 'I'm Still Standing,'" Macht said, going on to add that, "He's still standing, he was incredible and that was an incredible moment."
Cool! But what about Markle?
"I met four different Harrys, which was really cool," Macht continued. Great, but any juicy gossip or behind-the-scenes secrets?
"It was a wonderful moment to get to see [Meghan] on that day and in that moment," Rafferty said. "It was special."
Okay, it looks like these lips are sealed, but they did have some adorable words about their pal.
"Seeing [Meghan] walk in on her own, in that moment before she met up with Prince Charles to walk the rest of the way, that was amazing," Rafferty said. Markle entered the ceremony alone after her father decided not to attend.
"I think, overall, just to be a part of such an uplifting story, you know?" Macht said when asked about the highlights. "A story of inclusion, love — and there's so much stuff out there that's so depressing and dark. This was just a remarkable day to go and support her and the royal family and it was an amazing time."
Okay, fine. I guess that's better than gossip, after all.
