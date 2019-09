13 Reasons Why Creator Drops Hints About Possible Season 3

“I think the themes are sort of inherent in the action of season 2 ,” he said raising the question of whether there was more story to tell. “Whether 13 Reasons Why goes forward on Netflix, or just in the minds of fans, what happened to Hannah will always be the first clause of the story. The rest of the story is about young people, as so many young people, maybe all young people today learn how to heal from the things that have hurt them…to make the world what they want it to be, not just the world they are inheriting…and above all, how to take care of each other.” Yorkey was hesitant to say more since the fate of the show remains undecided. While some support the show for its unflinching portrayal of important topics such as drug use, rape, and suicide, there are others who are urging the streaming service to cancel the show for its mature subject matter