13 Reasons Why Creator Drops Hints About Possible Season 3

Not much is known about the season 3 of 13 Reasons Why, or even if there will be a third season of the much-discussed Netflix series. During a panel at a Netflix For Your Consideration event, showrunner Brian Yorkey offered a clue into the themes he would hope to explore should there be another season.
“I think the themes are sort of inherent in the action of season 2,” he said raising the question of whether there was more story to tell. “Whether 13 Reasons Why goes forward on Netflix, or just in the minds of fans, what happened to Hannah will always be the first clause of the story. The rest of the story is about young people, as so many young people, maybe all young people today learn how to heal from the things that have hurt them…to make the world what they want it to be, not just the world they are inheriting…and above all, how to take care of each other.” Yorkey was hesitant to say more since the fate of the show remains undecided. While some support the show for its unflinching portrayal of important topics such as drug use, rape, and suicide, there are others who are urging the streaming service to cancel the show for its mature subject matter.
Last month, Katherine Langford announced that season 2 would be her final season on the show as Hannah Baker. “For me, we told Hannah’s story so fully in season 1...Letting Hannah go was in season 1; season 2 was for Clay to let her go. It was being able to assist Clay on that journey as Hannah and let Clay have his moment to let Hannah go,” she told Entertainment Weekly.
We still have a lot of questions remaining from season 2, much of them to do with just that – moving on. It is proving easier for some characters than others. There still seems to be a lot of story left for this cast of characters we have come to know and care about over the past two seasons.
