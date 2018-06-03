North West’s Weird Grandma Kris Jenner Is Embarrassing Her At School

Today in breaking news: a California pre-kindergarten student has recently been embarrassed by her wealthy grandmother.
The grandmother in question is Kris Jenner, and her granddaughter, of course, is North West — daughter of Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West.
Jenner spoke to Entertainment Tonight about the incident, saying that a “crazy blonde wig” that Jenner wore to North’s school was the main factor behind North’s mortification. (In Jenner’s defense, she only wore the wig because of a “crazy hair” spirit day at the school.)
"Yesterday I took North to school and they had crazy hair day, so I wore a blonde wig, thinking I'd be the cool grandma, you know at school," Jenner said. "And North was rolling her eyes, probably mortified that her grandmother wore a blonde wig. It was so funny! I mean, a crazy blonde wig!"
Sadly, photos of the wig have yet to be released, so there is no way to say for sure how “crazy” it really was.
In any case, Jenner didn’t seem too fazed by North’s embarrassment — North West has always been a little bit sassy, particularly to members of her own family. Jenner also has eight other grandkids to mortify, and she seems to be loving every moment of it.
"They're so good!" she told ET. "I'm so lucky, because we all live very close to each other, so I get to see my grandchildren very often, like every day. So it's the best! It's just the best. You see them grow up and change and lose teeth."
Either way, getting embarrassed by parents and grandparents is more or less an inevitability of growing up. And although North, who will be turning five later this month, may be a little early to the embarrassed-by-her-elders train — which hits most people around middle school — she may just be proving herself to be a valuable tastemaker. No word yet, however, on how she feels about her dad’s new album.
