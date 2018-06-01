Taylor Swift Has Already Made $54 Million This Summer Off Her Reputation

Taylor Swift is snaking all the way to the bank. According to Billboard's Hot Tours recap, Swift has already made $54 million in sales on her reputation stadium tour — and she's only done five shows so far. Billboard also predicts that the tour could potentially make over $400 million over six months. That's a lot of money! For reference, Swift's 1989 tour made a measly $250 million. (Petty cash, really.)
Swift's reputation tour is her most ambitious yet: She's touring with two very popular opening acts, Camila Cabello and Charli XCX, and she performs every night with a massive animatronic snake. It's her first stadium tour, and it's also a part of her "new Taylor" period, whatever that means.
On top of that sweet $54 million — after five shows, which places sales at about $10.8 million per show — Swift is currently StubHub's top selling act for U.S. tours this summer, per a recent press release from the company. And, she's not even charging as much as she has in the past. Tickets for the 1989 tour averaged $380 a pop, her highest price yet. Tickets for the reputation tour, according to StubHub, are selling for about 21% less than the 1989 ticket price. That places the reputation tour tickets at about $300 each.
Thus far, Swift has made her way up the West Coast, starting in Glendale, California, and making her way up to Seattle. She last stopped in Colorado for a weekend concert, and will land in Chicago next for a show at Soldier Field. And, somewhere in there, she dropped by the Billboard Music Awards, where she won Top Female Artist for reputation, which sold 2 million copies in the its first week on the charts. New Taylor might be "new" — as in, she has a new haircut and wears a lot of black — but she still has the business chops of Old Taylor.
Advertisement