Kanye West Shouts Out Cheating Tristan Thompson In New Track

In a track from Kanye West's new seven-track album Ye, West name drops one of the other Kardashian-adjacent men: Tristan Thompson, the (maybe) cheater. In April, the Daily Mail published a video of Thompson, Khloé Kardashian's boyfriend, kissing another woman. The subsequent drama dominated headlines for weeks following, in part because Kardashian had just given birth to Thompson's baby. In short: Thompson's name is a little controversial right now.
In "All Mine," West calls him out directly, rapping, "All these thots on Christian Mingle / Almost what got Tristan single." (I'm not sure how Christian Mingle is related, but it does have a history with celebrity drama: Blac Chyna allegedly met her 18-year-old beau on it.) Thompson is not, as West states, currently single. Per reports, Kardashian and Thompson might be working through the drama.
Relationship troubles aside, Thompson's also having some career drama. While West was busy releasing a song about his (alleged) Christian Mingle habits, Thompson was ejected from last night's Cavaliers game with just 2.6 seconds on the clock. Furious at the referee's call, Thompson shoved Warriors player Draymond Green. Men: They live for ~*~ drama ~*~.
Tristan Thompson shoves Draymond Green after getting ejected...tells him to meet him after the game pic.twitter.com/zUIRnaZuGr— gifdsports (@gifdsports) June 1, 2018
