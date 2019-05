Love, Lies & Nudes: How Revenge Porn Destroyed These Women's Lives

On the other hand, as Horeck points out, the internet can also be a platform for resistance. "Take the #JadaPose hashtag as an example. In this case, we see people using the hashtag in support of the young woman as well." In a way, this is similar to Folami Prehaye's story. "When you google my name, you no longer see the photos," Prehaye tells us, "you see how I turned my ex-partner’s abusive actions against me into something positive and an advocacy platform of the rights of others." In 2014, Prehaye’s partner shared photos of her on the internet after they broke up. "I couldn’t believe he had done this to me," she says. At the time, there was no law and no revenge porn helpline . "The police didn’t know what to do and weren’t sure how to help me. So, I had to take down the photos myself."